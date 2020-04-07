Malawi: Virus Pandemic Affects Department of Road Traffic

Department of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) says it has very low stock of printing cards used for driving licences, professional driving permits, traffic register cards as well as instructor licences due to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic travel restriction.

Coronavirus hits Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services

In a statement issued by DRTSS, the travel restrictions and lockdown have led to failure by the supplier of blank cards to transport and deliver them to the directorate.

"The situation has risen due to travel restrictions and also lockdown that several countries are enforcing following the Covid 19 pandemic," reads the statement in part.

The department said it has currently put in place all necessary measures to allow processes to flow and business continue.

"All clients who were to get a card, an output document shall be issued with an authenticated temporary document to be used attached with other relevant documents until such a time when the firectorate shall be able to stock enough cards," said DRTSS.

Meanwhile, DRTSS has said that other transactions whose output documents are face value paper documents such as learners licences, Certificate of Fitness (COF) and Vehicle Permits among others will not be affected.

