Rwanda: City Pastor Arrested Over Violating Lockdown

6 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

Rwanda National Police have arrested Bishop Liliane Mukabadege, a pastor with a local Pentecostal congregation, Mountain of Hope Church, over violating the lockdown in place to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Mukabadege was arrested on Sunday, April 5, after she lied to police that she was driving to a local radio station where she hadsup posedly been invited for a show, but she instead drove to her church.

Under the lockdown, congregating in churches is suspended.

"Rwanda National Police (RNP) has arrested Bishop Liliane Mukabadege, and her vehicle impounded after lying to Police officers that she was going to Radio. Officers followed her and found that she was actually to a church at Kimisagara in Nyarugenge District," Police tweeted.

Police went on to warn the general public to avoid telling lies and comply with guidelines set their interest, notably the directives meant to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"When Police officer stops you, we advise you to avoid telling lies: when you violate the guidelines, you are answerable for it. Whoever is caught not complying will be arrested, fined, and their vehicle will be impounded," advised the police

Police spokesperson Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera recently said that penalties in place for those that violate the lockdown and police are ready to enforce the new measures.

"We understand some reasons for people to move but we will not take all flimsy excuses. Everyone should stay in their homes or we will intervene and will not hesitate to impose penalties," he said without mentioning the penalties.

"People should understand the rationale for these measures. The virus is deadly. Collaboration is needed to counter it," he added.

Rwanda has so far positively diagnosed 104 cases of coronavirus, of which four were on Sunday were discharged, which leaves 100 active cases.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.