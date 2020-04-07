Rwanda: City Pastor Arrested Over Violating Lockdown

Rwanda National Police have arrested Bishop Liliane Mukabadege, a pastor with a local Pentecostal congregation, Mountain of Hope Church, over violating the lockdown in place to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Mukabadege was arrested on Sunday, April 5, after she lied to police that she was driving to a local radio station where she hadsup posedly been invited for a show, but she instead drove to her church.

Under the lockdown, congregating in churches is suspended.

"Rwanda National Police (RNP) has arrested Bishop Liliane Mukabadege, and her vehicle impounded after lying to Police officers that she was going to Radio. Officers followed her and found that she was actually to a church at Kimisagara in Nyarugenge District," Police tweeted.

Police went on to warn the general public to avoid telling lies and comply with guidelines set their interest, notably the directives meant to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"When Police officer stops you, we advise you to avoid telling lies: when you violate the guidelines, you are answerable for it. Whoever is caught not complying will be arrested, fined, and their vehicle will be impounded," advised the police

Police spokesperson Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera recently said that penalties in place for those that violate the lockdown and police are ready to enforce the new measures.

"We understand some reasons for people to move but we will not take all flimsy excuses. Everyone should stay in their homes or we will intervene and will not hesitate to impose penalties," he said without mentioning the penalties.

"People should understand the rationale for these measures. The virus is deadly. Collaboration is needed to counter it," he added.

Rwanda has so far positively diagnosed 104 cases of coronavirus, of which four were on Sunday were discharged, which leaves 100 active cases.