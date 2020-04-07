Gambia: Court Discharges 2 Individuals Accused of Overpricing Food Commodities

6 April 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Two Mauritanians were on Monday acquitted and discharged by the Brikama Magistrate's Court after the Court held that the prosecutors have not provided enough evidence to warrant the magistrate to convict them.

The selling of commodities beyond the stipulated price is contrary to section 2 (2) and punishable under section 7 (1) of the Essential Commodities Enforcement Powers Regulations, 2020.

The discharged persons are Muhammed Mahmud and Abdou Mustapha.

The discharged persons were all arraigned before Magistrate Peter A. Chee of the Brikama Magistrate's court. Inspector Manneh represented the Inspector General of Police.

According to the Particulars of Offence, Muhammed Mahmuda on or about the 27th March 2020 at Brikama Market willfully and unlawfully without authority inflated the price of basic commodities. He is said to have sold a bag of onion at a price of D500 which is against the price set by government on essential commodities thereby committed an offence.

Prosecutors alleged Abdou Mustapha on or about the 27th March 2020 at Brikama Market, willfully and unlawfully without authority inflated the price of basic commodities. He is said to have sold a bag of onion at a price of D500 which is against the price set by government on essential commodities, thereby committed an offence.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty of the charges and the Magistrate acquitted and discharge them saying that the police have no case against the accused persons.

The Magistrate said after going through the charges, the Court found out that the Police have not indicated any substance to prove their case.

The Magistrate then went on to acquit and discharge the duo. He also ordered for the shops of the two men to be reopened.

