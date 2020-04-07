Namibia: Law Enforcement Officers Confused On Keeping Order

7 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

LAW enforcement officers on the streets of Walvis Bay say they sometimes do not know exactly what to do, as they are receiving mixed instructions.

The officers say they try to keep law and order politely,but residents are resisting instructions of staying home and practice social distancing. In turn, they are accused of being rude to residents. Officers were standing on the streets today, just observing the movements.

"We don't know what to do. If you say something, you are at fault. People entertain the responses given in the media by our leaders that we are supposed to respect the community. We do, but now suddenly everybody has a reason why they are out in the street, said one of the officers.

Meanwhile, vendors have also started taking chances to sell their goods on the street again, saying the police already saw them and did not stop them.

"We will follow up on that. We have clear guidelines to arrest and charge any person who violates the regulations, which, in this case, is the failure to confine oneself to the place of residence without justification," said the Erongo regional commander for community affairs, inspector Ileni Shapumba.

Shapumba said the conduct of people in Kuisebmond is a cause for great concern to the police.

"We have to protect these people. Efforts have been made, but it seems like they don't understand the seriousness of the virus. We have to push them inside their houses, and they follow us on our way out. It is so disappointing," he said.

Shapumba is, however, satisfied with residents in other towns like Swakopmund, Arandis, Usakos and Karibib, who are adhering to the lockdown measures.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

