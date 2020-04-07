Namibia: Amukwiyu Implores Nation to Unite in Virus Fight

6 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Swapo Oshikoto regional coordinator Armas Amukwiyu has implored Namibians to unite in the fight against COVID-19, saying all those with resources should assist others who are unable to fend for themselves.

Amukwiyu said this on Friday when in his own capacity donated over 200 gloves and soaps to residents of three informal settlements in Omuthiya. He said the gesture was to join the fight against the virus so that the impoverished community can also have the needed detergents or protection to avoid contracting and spreading the virus. "This was a personal contribution and on behalf of my family as we understand the need of the community who are suffering and unable to purchase sanitisers, masks and gloves.

That is why I took it upon myself to provide especially to the San community living in the informal settlements, as well as the general public because it is in such areas where the risk is high," he stated. Namibia has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"This virus does not discriminate, it cuts across. Therefore, let us all be cautious and adhere to the measures put in place of social distancing, washing hands regularly and using gloves and masks whenever necessary," advised Amukwiyu.

