Malawi: Minister Installs Chief Phambala After 6 Years of Wrangles On Rightful Heir

After six years of family wrangles over rightful heir for chieftaincy of Traditional Authority (TA) Phambala in Ntcheu, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri installed Edward Alexander Phambala 37, as TA Phambala the fifth on Saturday.

Presiding over the ceremony held at Ntcheu District Council Chamber, Phiri commended the Phambala family and Paramount chief Gomani V, for resolving the wrangles outside court and to come out with the rightful person.

He said his Ministry was aware of so many chieftaincy wrangles in the courts but it was encouraging to note that the Phambala family resolved their misunderstanding outside the courts.

"We want to encourage people to avoid wrangles, six years is a long time, I am happy that both parties who were in disagreements are here. It is not the courts, it's the family clan who knows the rightful person to become chief, Phiri observed.

He urged the new chief to work with all people in his community regardless of background or status and to avoid corrupt practices.

Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V, commended government for accepting Edward Alexander Phambala, to be installed as TA Phambala the fifth.

He said by installing TA Phambala V, culture has been preserved and the family would be a good example in the area.

Every tribe is known by its culture and let me ask the new TA Phambala to be exemplary within and outside his community," Gomani stated.

He highlighted that the ceremony was governments and disclosed that a day would be announced in the future after the current Coronavirus threat for a traditional celebrations ceremony.

Phambala V is the heir of the late TA Phambala, who passed on in 2014, the wrangles were between the royal family members.

In attendance were District Commissioner (DC) for Ntcheu, Dr Smart Gwedemula, Director of Chiefs Administration Charles Makanga and Maseko Ngoni chiefs from Ntcheu, Dedza and Mwanza among others.