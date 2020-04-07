Tanzania: Former Stars Coach Urges Players to Train At Home During Lockdown

THE former Taifa Stars Head Coach, Ammy Ninje has encouraged players in the country to continue training at their homes for them to be fit before the league recommences.

He said this recently via a telephone interview from England where he is fulfilling his coaching career at Sheffield United academy, saying they need to thoroughly follow training programs given to them by their respective clubs.

"I am sure that no club can just let their players to go home without giving them necessary procedures on what they must do during this difficult period of coronavirus pandemic," Ninje said.

He added that 45 minutes of individual training per day is enough for a player to get the required fitness levels while at their residences.

"There are many body exercises that a player can accomplish throughout this time and I am sure that 45 minutes is enough per day," he said.

Moreover, the former Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Technical Director urged the players to avoid indulging themselves in bad company of friends saying that can have a negative impact in their football profession.

He then proposed cycling, push-ups and aerobic exercises as one of the best fitness building exercises which can easily be fulfilled at home without necessarily want to go outside to socialize with other people.

In a related development, a sports doctor, Waziri Ndonde recommended on players to avoid eating unnecessarily so as to prevent gaining weight.

"Players should be aware that the league can resume any day hence if they continue to live unhealthy styles, it can affect them a lot," said he.

According to him, athletes are supposed to eat more energy provision foods like sweet potatoes, cassava and rice while at the same time, they should consume less protein rich foods.

"Proteins take long time to be digested and in that case, if its consumption is high, then it requires a person to undergo physical training to facilitate the digestion process which can be hard to be achieved if a person is staying idle at home," he lamented.

Tanzania, like many other countries in the world suspended all sports activities for a period of 30 days as one measure to quell the spread of Covid-19 which has reached in many parts of the world.