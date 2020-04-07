Rwanda: Funeral Arrangements Set for DJ Miller

6 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

DJ Miller, one of the biggest names in Rwanda's entertainment scene, will be laid to rest this Wednesday, April 8 in Rusororo cemetery, Gasabo District at 12.30 pm.

He died on Sunday at King Faisal Hospital from stroke.

Speaking about the funeral arrangements, Bruce Twagira, the manager of Dream Team DJs, in which DJ Miller was a co-founder, said only 10 people will be allowed at the burial ceremony, as a way to respect the government's instructions to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube so people can follow the service from anywhere.

"Only 10 members of his [DJ Miller's] family will be allowed to attend the burial. We don't expect more people," said Twagira.

DJ Miller, 29, is survived by a wife and a six-month-old daughter. The family lives in Kicukiro District, Kigali.

Friends and well-wishers are fundraising money to support his family. For any support, please contact Bruce Twagira on: 0788683322, Thierry on 0788817043, or Vanessa on: 0788497743.

