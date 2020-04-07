Zimbabwe: Nyanga Cops Implicated in Armed Robbery

7 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Nyanga — Two police officers here, who are on the run, have been implicated in an armed robbery case involving US$ 3 800 worth of gold after they raided a house belonging to a local gold dealer before stealing the precious metal.

The suspects are also reported to have threatened to shoot Lovemore Chisimbe's wife, Yvonne Sachiwo who was alone at the time of the robbery.

The two cops are yet to be identified but their accomplice - Evans Kamombo, 33, of Makoma village under Chief Katerere in Nyanga has since appeared before a Nyanga magistrate.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to a later date for trial.

According to prosecutors, Kamombo and the two cops from Ruwangwe police stations hatched a plan to rob Chisimbe who was in possession of 87.7 grams of gold sourced from various miners.

Chisimbe intended to sell the gold the following day.

The trio visited Chisimbe's house armed a rifle, where they found Sachiwo and demanded the gold. They threatened to shoot her if she did not comply and fearing for her life, she handed over the gold and the gang vanished.

They also threatened Sachiwo with arrest and imprisonment if she reported the matter. They also called her husband issuing similar threats. However, the couple reported to the police leading to the arrest of Kamombo.

