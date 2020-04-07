Zimbabwe: Mwonzora, Komichi Terms of Office Expired in Nov 2019 - Welshman Ncube

7 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Douglas Mwonzora and Morgen Komichi cannot claim to be the leaders of the MDC-T as their terms of office expired in November 2019, MDC Alliance vice president Welshman Ncube has claimed.

Senior MDC officials have been at each other's throats as they seek to gain control of the party.

This follows a Supreme Court ruling last week that Nelson Chamisa was not the legitimate president of the main opposition.

Mwonzora and Komichi are adamant they are now in charge of the embattled party in their respective positions of secretary general and national chairperson.

However, Ncube disputed this alerting the two officials that their term of office ended in November 2019 and they could no longer lay claim to be leaders of the party.

"In terms of the MDC-T constitution an Extraordinary Congress elects a President to complete the uncompleted term of the deceased President," Ncube said.

"The problem though is that (the late) President (Morgan) Tsvangirai's term expired on 1 November last year.

"So what will be the term of office of the President the Supreme Court has ordered them to elect within the next three months now that President Tsvangirai's term long expired already," Ncube said.

"Komichi and Mwonzora's own terms of office expired on 1 November 2019. So what will happen to their expired terms of office? The MDC-T Constitution has no provision for the election of any other office bearer other than the President at an Extraordinary Congress."

Ncube is now vice president in the MDC Alliance that is led by Chamisa, but the continued existence of that party is also being disputed by Komichi and Mwonzora.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.