Nigeria: Don't Play Politics With Pandemic, Lagos APC Tells PDP

Lagos — The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as "irresponsible politicking" the criticism of the state government's handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in Lagos by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP had said the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu would have to account for the spending of the huge donations received to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, describing the stimulus package allegedly distributed to the poor and vulnerable as too hyped and mere propaganda.

APC spokesman Seye Oladejo in a statement said, "it was rather absurd and convenient to dismiss the well applauded efforts of the Lagos State Government ably led by the Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu-Olu with a wave of the hand and toxic imagination."

According to him, "No one without ulterior motive would fault the infrastructure- the infectious diseases hospital, the medical laboratory, the isolation centers etc- set up by the state government."