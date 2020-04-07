Nigeria: Ayade Releases 20 Vehicles for COVID-19 Team

7 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eyo Charles

Calabar — Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has released the 20 cars he promised last week to the COVID-19 Rescue.

Our reporter also learnt that the governor has equally released part of the N500 million he announced towards the same cause.

A government official said The 20 cars arrived the governor's office premises over the weekend, and would be assigned at the end of formal inauguration and presentation of kits to the volunteers and officials of the state COVID-19 team.

Addressing journalists yesterday in her office, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu said the vehicles would be used essentially to complement efforts at combing bush tracks which people use to beat the governments directive against interstate movements.

"We have made solid arrangements with the security agencies in the state to strengthen the coverage of the boundary points with neighbouring Akwa Ibom, Benue, Ebonyi States where bush tracks have been created.

"At Danare 1 & 2, which is a distance away into Cameroon where we have had lots of influx, we have also increased our presence. So the vehicles will be very handy for our officials involved in this battle against this global pandemic", she said.

