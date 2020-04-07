Tanzania: Govt Rule Out Export, Import Ban of Cereal

7 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sylvester Domasa in Dodoma

THE government has ruled out the possibility of banning import and export permits of cereal crops and emphasized it is encouraging farmers to form groups and have unified influence.

Hussein Bashe, Deputy Minister for Agriculture told the National Assembly that import and export of cereal crops are being issued together with a phytosanitary certificate to facilitate local farmers and businessmen in the trade.

"The government through the ministry has continued releasing permits especially for maize exports and imports into the country," he said. "The government has no plan whatsoever to stop farmers to work with the private sector in the import-export of crops."

The deputy minister issued the statement in response to a question by Anatropia Theonest (Special Seats, Chadema).

The legislator had demanded the government to explain why it had stopped farmers to work with the private sector in the export and import of crops especially coffee, maize and cashewnut "that could increase their earnings."

Theonest was concerned that alternatively, the state should adjust grants released to the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) to allow the entity to buy more crops in a time of tumbling prices.

But the deputy minister was quick to note that the government had no intention or plan to break the relationship between farmers and the private sector and that it was encouraging smallholder farmers to merge into groups that would give them a veto power to sell or add value on their crops.

The government imposed a ban on maize export in 2017, but the directive was quickly lifted in 2018 allowing traders and farmers to export or import the common food crop.

Mr Bashe said the government decided to establish NFRA strategically to ensure the state's food reserve and control food price that otherwise could skyrocket the country's inflation.

"This is done by releasing cheap cereals into the local market," he said. But the crop at the agency is also essential during natural disasters.

He said the agency has been working in close contact with farmers across the country and has been the leading buyer of cereals produced by local farmers at attractive packages.

