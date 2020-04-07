Tanzania: Govt Upbeat On Nyerere Hydropower Project Completion

THE Government has assured timely completion of the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) that is expected to produce 2,115 megawatts of electricity, noting that the execution of the project is progressing well.

The project that is constructed along the Rufiji River, Coast Region, by a joint venture of Egyptian companies, Arab Contractors and El Sewedy Electric Co at a cost of 3.6 billion US dollars, (around 6.5tri/-) is scheduled to be completed in June 2020.

The Minister for Energy Dr Medard Kalemani who visited the site on Sunday said the government has already paid 1.19tri/- out of the total cost of the project.

He said, despite the ongoing rain across the country, the execution of the project has continued as planned, assuring that nothing has been affected.

"I would like to assure Tanzanians that the project will continue despite rain, and the government is determined to ensure that everything is completed by June 14, 2020 as per the signed contract," he said on his 11th tour to the project since its commencement.

According to him, the renovation of Tazara Railway at Fuga area which is located nearby the site has made easy transportation of equipment needed for the construction.

"The Fuga station plays a crucial role in the construction of this project, the work has become easier than if we were to use a road," noted the minister.

He also challenged the management of Tazara to continue cooperating with the Tanzania National Electricity Supply Company (Tanesco) and consultant of the project, the Tanroads Consulting Unit (TECU), on the best ways to maintain the line that is playing a great role in the project.

Dr Kalemani also asked the Tanzania National Roads Agency Tanroads to construct the 35.8 Kilometers length road that link Fuga station and JNHPP site at tarmac level, to ease the transportation of equipment dropped by train from Dar es Salaam.

"Tanroads should start construction of this road immediately. I have seen it by myself that it needs renovation," he noted expressing his satisfaction with all roads within the site.

Expounding, the minister reminded the contractor to adhere within all directives of the government by not importing equipment available in the country including cement and steel.

According to him recently the constructor was forced to return over 2,000 tonnes of steel that were bought outside the country.

"The speed of the project is satisfactory and this is because the majority of the labour force is Tanzanians who are 3,822 in total, making 64.8 per cent of the entire workforce at the site," he gratified.

Briefing the Minister, the Project supervisor Engineer Steven Manda said the execution of the project has been rung smoothly from the beginning in 2018.

"Tanzanians should be comfortable that the project will be completed on time as scheduled, the constructor is working well with the strategic plan," he assured.

For his part, the Managing Director of Tanesco Dr Tito Mwinuka commented on the competence of Tanzania engineers who have taken part in the project saying they are doing well.

"They are competent enough and they are learning a lot from their counterparts, in other projects there will be no need to invite foreigners, ours will be able to do it," he said.