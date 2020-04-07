Rwanda Confirms One More COVID-19 Case

6 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Monday, April 6, confirmed one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total recorded positive cases to 105 with no reported death so far.

Four of these have recovered and were discharged on Sunday, April 5, the first recoveries ever since Rwanda confirmed the first COVID-19 case on its soil on March 14.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new case was identified in the exercise of tracing people who came into contact with COVID-19 confirmed cases.

The Ministry has also noted that patients are now being treated in designated health facilities and that none of them is in critical condition.

As the number of confirmed cases surge, the Government has taken several measures to curb the spread of the virus, the recent one being extending the COVID-19 lockdown to 15 more days to April 19.

Globally, coronavirus cases have risen to more than 1,329,800, while the death toll now stands at over 73,800 and more than 277,600 recovered cases.

Some of the precautionary measures to follow so as to tackle COVID-19 include; avoiding body contact (handshakes and hugs) and frequently washing hands with soap and water or disinfecting hands using sanitizer.

The measures also include avoiding touching the nose, eyes or mouth before washing hands.

Rwanda Biomedical Centre has set up a toll free number 114 where citizens can call for further guidance.

