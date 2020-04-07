South Africa: Civil Society Springs Into Action From Amadiba to Soweto

analysis

On Friday 3 April, a group of more than 35 prominent organisations penned a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, urging that the child support grant be increased by R500 a month immediately to get money into poor households quickly and simply before they run out of food. As Mark Heywood writes, the authors await a response after they got official confirmation yesterday that the letter had been received by the Presidency.

Civil society has sprung into action in a big way, with some going from door to door to distribute hand sanitiser and accurate information about the outbreak. Mark Heywood outlines the work they are doing and how they're managing to do it.

On Saturday, an online memorial service was held for the late world-renowned South African HIV researcher Professor Gita Ramjee. She...