South Africa Must Support SMEs to Save Jobs

opinion

The SME sector is most critical as an employer. While it only pays about 6% of corporate taxes and accounts for 20% of GDP, small and medium enterprises employ about 47% of South Africa's workforce.

"A million people lost their jobs on Friday, 27th March." That is the guesstimate of one well-informed academic of the impact of the shut-down on the South African labour market. It is based on the number of casual workers in the services industry who were likely paid on Thursday, 26 March and told that there would be no further paycheck until the relevant business reopened.

It does not take into account the roughly half a million more people who have employment contracts but are also employed in the hospitality or discretionary retail industries, which are currently shut. Most already face diminished hours and many could be retrenched in the coming weeks as employers get to grips with the implications of a three-week shutdown. Especially as any improvement in these sectors is likely to be slow.

We estimate that around 52% of South Africa's productive capacity is currently shut, leaving around 48% operational. Remove the government sector and the private businesses currently operational drop to 32%...