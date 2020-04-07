South Africa: SARB Joins the Chorus - Save Dividends for Another Day

7 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

As companies around the world hold back on paying dividends, the SA Reserve Bank guides banks to refrain from paying dividends and bonuses in 2020.

The South African Reserve Bank has issued an instruction to the SA banking community that no dividends should be paid to shareholders and no bonuses paid to executive officers in 2020.

This is a quid pro quo for the substantive temporary regulatory relief provided to banks by the Prudential Authority (PA), the regulatory arm of the SARB.

On Monday night the PA announced regulatory relief measures in the form of capital relief on restructured loans, a lower liquidity coverage ratio and lower capital requirements. These measures are designed to ensure that banks can support their clients through the economic crisis precipitated by the lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"It is essential that banks conserve their capital resources, among others, to retain their capacity to support the real economy in an environment of heightened uncertainty caused by Covid-19," said Kuben Naidoo, deputy governor and CEO of the Prudential Authority in a statement.

"In addition to supporting the real economy, capital resources must also be available to absorb losses that may result from an economic...

