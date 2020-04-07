Libya: Hundreds Killed As Libya Marks Year of Conflict

6 April 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Ahmed Zayed

Tripoli — AT least 356 people have been killed and 329 injured since the rebel Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an offensive to seize Tripoli, Libya's capital, a year ago.

Saturday marked exactly a year since the offensive led by the General Khalifa Haftar against the Government of National Accord (GNA).

The conflict has since escalated into a dangerous and potentially endless war fueled by foreign powers backing the rival parties.

The humanitarian situation has deteriorated to levels never previously witnessed in Libya, which initially degenerated into mayhem when Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011.

Around 149 000 people in and around Tripoli have been forced to flee their homes since the beginning of the offensive and nearly 345 000 civilians remain in frontline areas.

An additional 749 000 people are estimated to live in areas affected by the clashes.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) estimates that around 893 000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

UNSMIL has received increasing reports of hundreds of cases of arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, torture and extrajudicial executions by armed groups in towns and cities across Libya.

Human rights violations have also increased with attacks against human rights defenders and journalists, doctors, lawyers and judges, migrants and refugees.

There has been massive damage to homes, hospitals, schools and detention facilities.

"The one-year long war had also taken a heavy toll on an already struggling economy," a UNSMIL spokesperson added.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has appealed to rival parties to end this war in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The North African country has confirmed 17 cases of the coronavirus pandemic. One person has already died from COVID-19.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.