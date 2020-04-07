South Africa: Truck and Delivery Vehicle Collide Leaving Six Dead, At Least Eighteen Others Injured

7 April 2020
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Six people were killed and at least eighteen others injured this morning when a large truck and a small truck collided on the N1 highway near the Montagu turnoff between Touwsrivier and De Doorns in the Western Cape.

ER24 paramedics, along with the Life Healthcare and Western Cape Metro, arrived on the scene shortly after 08h00 to find the two trucks in the middle of the road. Several people were found lying scattered around the vehicle.

Medics assessed the patients and found that six people had sustained fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

At least eighteen other patients were tended to on the scene. Assessments showed that the injuries sustained ranged from critical to moderate.

Paramedics treated the patients and provided several patients with advanced life support interventions. Once treated, one critically injured patient was airlifted by the AMS Medical Helicopter to a nearby hospital while the remaining patients were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Read the original article on ER24.

