South Africa Takes Stock of Its Vital Medical Supplies

analysis

Gauteng has almost half of South Africa's Covid-19 infections within its borders. How does the smallest and most densely populated province manage the task of flattening the curve? Leading the province's Covid-19 response is obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Bandile Masuku. Ferial Haffajee spoke to him about why this crisis is also an opportunity.

Covid-19 in South Africa

Infogram

Ventilators are a rare resource around the globe at the moment, so Elna Schütz investigated how many South Africa has right now and whether it is thought to be enough. Public and private healthcare authorities were hesitant to commit to a figure, but said there is enough -- for the moment. Already companies in South Africa have started work on manufacturing ventilators to decrease the country's dependence on imports.

It still stands that by the end of this month it is hoped that South Africa will be able to conduct 36,000 Covid-19 tests...