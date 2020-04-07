South Africa: Woman Treated At Noordhoek Retirement Village After Gas Heater Catches Fire

7 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

An elderly woman who had gone to assist her neighbour at the Noordhoek Manor Retirement Village was hospitalised after a gas heater caught fire on Monday.

The heater caused a fire in a unit at the retirement village, just off Ou Kaapse Weg in Cape Town.

At 14:45, Cape Medical Response (CMR) was requested by the fire department to assist them in putting out the fire.

On arrival, CMR medics treated the woman for smoke inhalation and she was transported in a stable condition to a Cape Town hospital for further care.

"The fire appears to have been caused by a gas heater that malfunctioned.

"With cold weather approaching, we urge you to do a thorough check of your gas heater and the fittings before re-igniting the heater for the season. If you have any concerns about your heater, we'd advise that you contact a gas expert or the manufacturer," CMR advised.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

