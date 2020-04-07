Zimbabwe: Fit-Again Cricket Star Chatara Itching for Return

Zimbabwe national cricket team fast bowler Tendai Chatara is relishing a return to competitive cricket when the domestic game finally resumes having been sidelined for the last three months due to a bicep injury.

The 29 year-old Chimanimani-born seamer suffered a bicep injury while in action for his domestic team Mountaineers in December which subsequently ruled him out of Zimbabwe's home Test series against Sri Lanka and the tour of Bangladesh.

Chatara's absence was particularly felt during the national team's Bangladesh tour as Zimbabwe's new look attack which was also missing the experienced Kyle Jarvis, found the going tough in the unfamiliar subcontinent conditions.

The talented fast bowler revealed that he has fully recovered from the injury and is itching for a return to the field of play.

"I am now okay. I want to bounce back into the national team and Mountaineers set-ups. I have been working very hard and I feel that I am very fit. I have been out of action for a long time. It is always a good feeling to heal. I am excited and strong," he said.

Chatara last made his national team appearance in October last year during the Chevrons' tour of Singapore but his last competitive match a Logan Cup encounter for Mountaineers against Rhinos on December 18.

The Mutare-based star who has played nine Tests, 70 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 21 Twenty20 Internationals for Zimbabwe is widely regarded as one of the top bowlers in the current national team setup.

However with all sporting activities suspended in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chatara might have to wait a bit longer before completing his return to the game.

Three weeks ago Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) was forced to postpone a visit by the Ireland cricket team before subsequently suspend all forms of cricket in an attempt to minimise the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) director Hamilton Masakadza said it was not yet clear if domestic league matches will resume this season.

The last domestic matches were played on March 3 to March 6 when Mountaineers beat Eagles, while Rangers and Tuskers drew in their encounter.

"It is too early to tell," said Masakadza.

"We would obviously want to play out our season, but of the current situation, we cannot conclude on anything, we wait and see."