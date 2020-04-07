Mauritius: MRIC Launches Special Call for Proposals for Fast-Track Innovative Projects to Counter Impacts of COVID-19

press release

The Mauritius Research and Innovation Council (MRIC) is launching a Special Call for proposals for fast-track innovative projects to counter the impacts of Covid-19. The deadline for submitting application is Friday 17th April 2020.

The objective is to develop, expedite the production or adaptation of technologies and services that will help assist health and relevant authorities in their work and in the deployment of general protection measures in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The MRIC is stepping up its efforts on the national front to support the Government in containing the risks of Covid-19. The MRIC, through this Special Call, encourages the provision of dedicated and targeted funding for research and innovation based actions.

To this effect, the MRIC has earmarked funds to encourage entrepreneurs, academics, researchers, enterprises and start-ups to implement short and medium term projects that can contribute to improving and accelerating Government's response to the challenges of the pandemic.

The main priorities of this Special Call are to develop innovative and sustained counter-measures to mitigate the direct and indirect impacts of virus as well as to boost enterprises and businesses willing to contribute as stakeholders in the national effort against the outbreak.

Projects that can be funded under this Special Call are encouraged to leverage on existing infrastructure, capabilities and networks with local partners. Support under this Special Call is being targeted on two fronts namely: Technology-based products and services; and Social and policy measures, for which the maximum amount per grant is Rs 2 million and Rs 1 million over three to nine months respectively.

The Special Call for Proposals is open to citizens from Mauritius, Rodrigues and the outer islands within the Mauritian territory. Interested parties can visit the following websites for more information scp.covid19@mric.mu or www.mric.mu.