Zimbabwe: Skylake to Drill Two Boreholes At Wilkins Hospital

7 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Makanaka Masenyama

A local drilling company, Skylake has donated two borehole equipment and water tanks to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be sited at the Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare.

The hospital is being used as one of the country's medical facilities for treating coronavirus patients.

Mnangagwa, with his two vice presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, received the equipment from Skylake managing director, Tatenda Samukange at State House.

"The issue is in support of fighting this pandemic by constructing boreholes at hospitals. Our taskforce chaired by Vice President Mohadi will decide where it is appropriate to drill these boreholes," said Mnangagwa.

"I believe that even at Wilkins there is need for other boreholes. So, thank you very much young man," he said.

Samukange said his company was playing its part in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"The management and staff of Skylake Boreholes would like to donate two boreholes at Wilkins hospital with a capacity of 40 000 litres per hour. Provision of water and sanitation is crucial for the smooth running of Wilkins hospital," he said.

"Skylake management would like to compliment the government's efforts of reducing waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid, and for patients being treated for coronavirus by ensuring Wilkins hospital has uninterrupted supply of water," added Samukange.

Zimbabwe has to date confirmed 10 coronavirus cases including one death.

Skylake specialises in drilling in schools, homes, churches, businesses and villages across the country.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.