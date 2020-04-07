Zimbabwe: Skylake to Drill Two Boreholes At Wilkins Hospital

A local drilling company, Skylake has donated two borehole equipment and water tanks to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be sited at the Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare.

The hospital is being used as one of the country's medical facilities for treating coronavirus patients.

Mnangagwa, with his two vice presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, received the equipment from Skylake managing director, Tatenda Samukange at State House.

"The issue is in support of fighting this pandemic by constructing boreholes at hospitals. Our taskforce chaired by Vice President Mohadi will decide where it is appropriate to drill these boreholes," said Mnangagwa.

"I believe that even at Wilkins there is need for other boreholes. So, thank you very much young man," he said.

Samukange said his company was playing its part in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"The management and staff of Skylake Boreholes would like to donate two boreholes at Wilkins hospital with a capacity of 40 000 litres per hour. Provision of water and sanitation is crucial for the smooth running of Wilkins hospital," he said.

"Skylake management would like to compliment the government's efforts of reducing waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid, and for patients being treated for coronavirus by ensuring Wilkins hospital has uninterrupted supply of water," added Samukange.

Zimbabwe has to date confirmed 10 coronavirus cases including one death.

Skylake specialises in drilling in schools, homes, churches, businesses and villages across the country.