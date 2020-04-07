South Africa: COVID-19 Hasn't Just Disrupted Our Lives, It Has Radically Changed the Entire Supply Chain

opinion

Supply chains will take time to at first react to the Covid-19 crisis, then they will overreact before calmness and purpose will set in. Systems tend to rebalance themselves, eventually. For many years the concept of an agile, flexible supply chain was bandied about, now we will really see if they are.

So Covid-19 hit our shores. The government declared a state of emergency, none too soon, and our nation is in lockdown. As usual, there are those who accept and obey the rules while others are in denial (not necessarily out of choice) and continue as usual.

Our initial panic to buy toilet paper and baked beans moved on to where some of us have settled into a bored, holiday-like atmosphere, while for others, the struggle to survive continues daily. Yet we are all counting the hours until the 21 days are over in the hope that there will be a rainbow at the end of the lockdown period.

Nothing could be further from the truth: our economy is in tatters, Moody's finally downgraded us to junk status and the rand has fallen to an all-time low. One of our top earners, tourism, has fallen flat on its face...