Sudan Cabinet - New Measures Against Al Bashir Party Cadres

6 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan's cabinet has directed new measures to confront security violations and movement of former members of the dissolved National Congress Party (NCP), led by ousted president Omar Al Bashir. The army denies a military coup is imminent.

In its emergency meeting yesterday, the cabinet also directed to speed up the establishment of an Internal Security Agency at the Ministry of Interior. The cabinet wants to discuss a draft law on this at its next meeting.

Al Bashir was ousted in a military coup on April 11 last year. The National Congress Party was dissolved at the end of November.

Last week the Sudanese Anti-Corruption Committee decided to dismiss more than 100 government employees affiliated with the deposed regime of president Omar Al Bashir. Directors of ministerial departments are to be removed as well.

Private hospitals set up by members of the former regime will be confiscated. Two months ago the government announced it would auction assets of the Al Bashir regime.

Information Minister Feisal Mohamed Saleh said after the cabinet meeting that the government acknowledges that economic measures must be taken to address the difficult living conditions faced by many people in the country.

Rumours of coup

Responding to reports in some newspapers that the authorities are bracing themselves for a military coup to be carried out by supporters of the former regime, the spokesman for the army, Brig Gen Amer El Hasan, said that "rumours about a military coup that circulate on the Internet harm the security of the society". He stated that the security situation in the country is calm.

The reports allege that conspirators want to take advantage of the precautionary measures against coronavirus, as well as the anniversary of the massive April 6 demonstrations that led to the deposition of Al Bashir last year.

