South Africa: Gamers to Take On Super Rugby Stars in Esports Series

7 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

As millions remain isolated at home during the global coronavirus pandemic, gamers in South Africa will be able to take on the country's Super Rugby stars in an upcoming Esports series.

Vodacom - the sponsors of the Bulls and Super Rugby - are running the initiative.

Starting this month, the Vodacom Super Cup Series will feature three weeks of gaming action, giving South Africa's gaming community the opportunity to take on their Super Rugby heroes in the games of FIFA20 and PUBG Mobile .

Each week will be its own series with a champion crowned at the end of it. The first and last weeks will be a contest on FIFA20 and the middle week will be a battle on PUBG Mobile.

During each contest, the gaming community will battle it out amongst themselves to uncover an overall champion, and the Super Rugby players will do the same. At the end of that week, the respective champions will take on each other in the final to be crowned that week's Super Cup Series champion.

Sam "Tech Girl" Wright will provide commentary.

Each episode will be released on YouTube.

Registration for the first contest will open on Friday the week before, and the following two weeks will see registration take place on a Tuesday.

The gamers' qualifiers will take place on the Wednesday of each week, and the Super Rugby players will have their qualifier on the Thursday. Friday will feature the final between the respective group's champions.

Vodacom Super Cup Series Dates:

Cup 1: 8-10 April (Registration opens 3 April)

Cup 2: 15-17 April (Registration opens 7 April)

Cup 3: 22-24 April (Registration opens 14 April)

- Bulls media

Source: Sport24

