Cameroon: Coronavirus Crisis - Alternative Educational, Training Methods

6 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Government is taking alternative learning measures and plans to readjust the educational and examinations calendars.

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has assured Cameroonians that there will be no blank school year in the country this 2020 because of the restrictive measures the President of the Republic, Paul Biya has taken to fight the Coronavirus.

Speaking during a video conference in his residence in Yaounde on April 3, 2020, he said the Head of State does not want a blank school year as he wants classes to take place, children write examinations and they are corrected. While doing all these, PM Dion Ngute stressed the fact that priority should be to safeguard the lives of the population. The Prime Minister enjoined Ministers to forward to him their proposed alternative actions this week. He said the restrictive measures may be extended depending on the situation of the pandemic.

In the video conference ministers of the educational sector, professional training and the organisation of public service recruitment examinations presented the state of affairs in their different ministries and the alternative measures taken to ensure continuity of classes while waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to be handled. Ministers who intervened included those of Higher Education, Basic Education, Secondary Education, Employment and Vocational Training, Public Service and Administrative Reform and Posts and Telecommunications.

Alternative Measures

The alternative measure that cuts across in all the levels of the educational sector, the ministers concerned explained, is distant learning instituted to respect the social distancing instruction. Beginning from this week, the Ministry of Basic Education will start giving lessons to pupils writing the First School Leaving Certificate and "Certificat d'Etudes primaires" over the CRTV radio. The Minister of Secondary Education, Nalova Lyonga said the ministry was using all media to keep the students learning. E-learning, online classes, digitalising training and interactive platforms are used in the higher educational and professional training sectors.

Concerning examinations, especially end-of-course examinations, the alternative measure is that there will be readjustments in the calendars following the evolution of the battle against coronavirus. Consequently, there will be the extension of the third term with catch-up classes organized. The Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reform, Joseph LE talking about the various public service recruitment examinations, stated that there will be readjustments in the programming for those of 2020. He said that for examinations such as that of translators whose results for the written part have been published pending the oral part, everything will take place. Candidates would be shared in groups of 50 for the orals. He also said for the written part of the public service examinations in general, many sites will be requisitioned.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.