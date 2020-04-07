Cameroon: National Assembly - Special Measures to Combat Coronavirus

Social distancing respected and hygienic rules obligatory.

The National Assembly of Cameroon has stepped up measures to fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic whose tested positive cases continue to rise in the country. After the entire House Chamber and the whole premises were disinfected on Thursday, April 2, 2020 other drastic measures went into force the following day, April 3, 2020 during a plenary sitting dedicated to the scrutiny and adoption of bills. Authorities of the National Assembly have decided that in order to respect the social distancing measure, Members of the House have been divided into three groups of not more than 50 MPs. According to close sources at the Department of Legislative Affairs, the groups would alternate in the attendance of plenary sittings. This is exactly what obtained during Friday's plenary. Most of the MPs starting with the House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril wore masks during the plenary. Another key innovation is that anytime a speaker finishes from the rostrum, it is immediately disinfected before another one comes up. As it is the case in almost all public, private structures and business places now, the washing of hands using soap and hand sanitizers is strictly followed in the National Assembly. At the main entrance there are two containers for the washing of hands. As one steps into the security office, health officers therein conduct the temperature tests and the guest sanitises his hands. The same procedure is followed at the entrance into the lobby of the House Chamber and offices