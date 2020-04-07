Cameroon: Manyu Division - Compulsory Hands Washing and Sanitizing

The Council has stationed 20 sanitized water drums in all the entry points and outlets of the municipality.

The Mamfe Council is on the front to see that Coronavirus does not infiltrate into the town. To this effect, it has stationed 20 sanitized water drums around the main market, main park and other commercial hubs of the town where citizens wash and sanitize their hands. In all the entry points like Kumba-Mamfe, Ekok and Akwaya, etc all passengers compulsorily alight from their cars to wash and sanitize their hands. There are security officers in all the various check points to enforce the compulsory stop and hands washing of all road users. 10 Catholic youth volunteers and eight staff of Manyu Red Cross plus some staff of the Mamfe Council are distributed across the municipality to guide the hands washing process and sanitizing. On March 28, 2020, Mamfe Council distributed 2000 nose masks to its inhabitants. The Mayor of Mamfe Council, Ashu Priestly Ojong, has been multiplying field trips sensitizing the population on the need to wash their hands regularly and avoid standing close to each other. He is also preaching the need to stay indoors as much as possible and only go out when necessary. In effect, the government's 13 commandments to keep COVID-19 at bay is being x-ray to the population. As of April 2, 2020, the mayor expressed worries on the lack of COVID-19 testing kits in Mamfe. "In all, we still feel very inadequate because if someone is entering Mamfe with the virus, we have no means to identify, isolate and trace contacts. So the entire population is still very vulnerable and it is really scary especially as the curve keeps climbing," he observed.