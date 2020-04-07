Cameroon: Donatus Njong Fonyuy - Development-Driven Pedagogist

6 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The former Mayor of the Kumbo Council now Deputy National Coordinator of PPRD-NW/SW, is expected to put his expertise to bear on the field.

A community development-oriented citizen in the person of Donatus Njong Fonyuy was on April 3, 2020 appointed by the Prime Minister as Deputy National Coordinator of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions abbreviated PPRD-NW/SW. The former Mayor of the Kumbo Council in the North West Region, a position he held from 1996-2020, is versed with community development projects judging from his longitivity as Mayor. His ideas and expertise on community reconstruction and development will therefore be put to use for the growth of the North West and South West Regions. Born on March 4, 1958, Donatus Njong is a pedagogist, Examination Officer and former Principal of the then Bui College of General Education and Christ the King College, all in the North West Region. According to his professional career, he has since 2006 been a member of the Board of Directors of Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance (FEICOM). From 2002-2007, Donatus Njong was Vice National President of United Cities and Councils of Cameroon (UCCC) after occupying the position of Secretary General for five years. He is however still National Treasurer of UCCC, a post he has held since 2007. Being a member of several professional organisations such as the Promoters of Sustainable Community Development in collaboration with HELVETAS Cameroon, Consultative Councils Group working with GTZ/ADEC on the decentralization process in Cameroon, and Mayors for Peace Association, the newly appointed Deputy National Coordinator of PPRD-NW/SW has definitely acquired skills which he will use for the reconstruction of the two regions. Upon getting the news of his appointment and when contacted by Cameroon Tribune, Donatus Njong said he will work on the principles of promoting love and oneness and he ensures collective development of the affected regions of the country.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.