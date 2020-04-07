Cameroon: Donatus Njong Fonyuy - Development-Driven Pedagogist

The former Mayor of the Kumbo Council now Deputy National Coordinator of PPRD-NW/SW, is expected to put his expertise to bear on the field.

A community development-oriented citizen in the person of Donatus Njong Fonyuy was on April 3, 2020 appointed by the Prime Minister as Deputy National Coordinator of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions abbreviated PPRD-NW/SW. The former Mayor of the Kumbo Council in the North West Region, a position he held from 1996-2020, is versed with community development projects judging from his longitivity as Mayor. His ideas and expertise on community reconstruction and development will therefore be put to use for the growth of the North West and South West Regions. Born on March 4, 1958, Donatus Njong is a pedagogist, Examination Officer and former Principal of the then Bui College of General Education and Christ the King College, all in the North West Region. According to his professional career, he has since 2006 been a member of the Board of Directors of Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance (FEICOM). From 2002-2007, Donatus Njong was Vice National President of United Cities and Councils of Cameroon (UCCC) after occupying the position of Secretary General for five years. He is however still National Treasurer of UCCC, a post he has held since 2007. Being a member of several professional organisations such as the Promoters of Sustainable Community Development in collaboration with HELVETAS Cameroon, Consultative Councils Group working with GTZ/ADEC on the decentralization process in Cameroon, and Mayors for Peace Association, the newly appointed Deputy National Coordinator of PPRD-NW/SW has definitely acquired skills which he will use for the reconstruction of the two regions. Upon getting the news of his appointment and when contacted by Cameroon Tribune, Donatus Njong said he will work on the principles of promoting love and oneness and he ensures collective development of the affected regions of the country.