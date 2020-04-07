Sudan: Two Suspected Cases of Coronavirus in Gezira State

6 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — The Higher Committee for Combating Coronavirus Disease and the Security Committee in Gezira State held joint meeting Monday, headed by Caretaker Wali (governor) of the state Maj. Gen. Ahmed Hnan Speer.

The meeting decided continuity of markets closure until after appearance of results of medical tests for the two suspected cases of coronavirus detected in the state.

The decision excluded bakeries, grain mills, pharmacies, whole sales and distributing centers. The committee urged the citizens to heed the health directives for their own safety.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.