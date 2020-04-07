Sudan: Two Suspected Cases of Coronavirus in Gezira State

Medani — The Higher Committee for Combating Coronavirus Disease and the Security Committee in Gezira State held joint meeting Monday, headed by Caretaker Wali (governor) of the state Maj. Gen. Ahmed Hnan Speer.

The meeting decided continuity of markets closure until after appearance of results of medical tests for the two suspected cases of coronavirus detected in the state.

The decision excluded bakeries, grain mills, pharmacies, whole sales and distributing centers. The committee urged the citizens to heed the health directives for their own safety.