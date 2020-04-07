Sudan: Military Survey Enters in Irrigation Ministry's Centre for Information Systems Studies

Khartoum — An armed force from the Army entered the Centre for Information Systems Studies which is affiliated to Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources at Soba suburb and prevented workers from entering the centre to carry out their works.

According to Director of the Centre Engineer Abdul Rahman Saghairoon the force which affiliates to the Military Survey led by (major general, colonel and captain) arrived the centre premises on January 7th and took over directorate of the centre without notifying the Minister of Irrigation or Undersecretary of the Ministry.

He indicated that the commander of the force informed him that the step came as assignment from the Sovereign Council along with allowing the workers to do their works , but by March 14, the issue developed and that the Military Survey had put its hand fully on the Centre and preveanted workers from entering the Centre to carry out their tasks.

Saghairoon justified the Ministry' silence over the past three months for the critical situations the country has been experiencing and that the Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Professor Yasser Abbas tried to solve the problem through contact with concerned authorities at xthe Council of Ministers.

The Engineer Saghairoon considered the incident unprecedented violation as the centre is a civilian unit affiliates to Ministry of Irrigation as the Minister himself inspected the Centre at end of the last week and met with the alternate officer and notified him with his rejection to the step.