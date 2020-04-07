Sudan: Gezira University Welcomes Stand for Sudan Initiative

Medani — The 'Stand for Sudan' Initiative has been met with wide response from various sectors of Gezira University as many sectors moved to pay financial donation in support to the call.

The professional associations of the university urged their members to contribute effectively to the initiative in reponse to patriotic spirit that aims at building the country.

The professional associations have expressed welcome to the Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk's initiative of 'Stand for Sudan' (People Campaign for Building and Construction).