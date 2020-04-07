Ethiopia: 20 Tourists Evacuated From Port Sudan Airport to Addis Ababa

Port Sudan — 20 foreign tourists , Germans, Austrians and other nationalities, were evacuated Monday from Port Sudan airport to Addis Ababa airport.

It is to be noted that the tourists arrived in Port Sudan city within framework of flocks of sea tourism characterized the Red Sea State and that 50 of them had already left via Dubai Fly.

Ministry of Health in the Red Sea representing in Preventive Medicine Department, National Health Quarantine Department and Port Sudan airport authorities followed up procedures of health quarantine for tourisms until the takeoff.

The Ministry checked up personal safety of cadres working at the airport and that the plane crew were not allowed to step down the plane to avert contact with others in implementation to precautionary and preventive measures take to ward off the COVID-19.