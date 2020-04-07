Gambia: The Councils Should Monitor and Consult to Avoid Injustice

The regulations call for closure of the shops in the market that are not selling food products as well as shops within 100 meters of the markets.

The objective is to decongest and ensure safe spacing to avoid the contagious virus from spreading.

Those whose shops are closed are now questioning how they would survive if they cannot sell their commodities.

The objective of the regulation is to promote safety nets around each person by maintaining a distance of two meters.

Councils should ask all those aggrieved in the markets and their surroundings how they would wish their problems to be solved by way of compensation or reorganizing the market to ensure that there is operation without congestion Foroyaa will follow up. Some cannot understand why their shops in or outside the market area are closed while street vendors occupy their space.