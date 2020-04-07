South Africa: COVID-19 - Investing in Health Journalism Is Critical

7 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bibi-Aisha Wadvalla and Mandi Smallhorne

Excellence in political reporting, business and sport does not necessarily translate into excellence in a field like health, which demands not only an understanding of the human issues, but also a command of the health policy field, of the science and of the history and context of each individual area of health.

In an article for The Media Online on 2 April 2020, editor Glenda Nevill presciently wrote: "never has there been such an urgent need for proper, fact-checked reporting. With social networks adding an element of pandemonium to the pandemic with the proliferation of fake news, trusted news brands have never been more important in ensuring the public has the facts at hand."

Three days later, News24 found itself in the midst of the pandemonium. One of its journalists falsely reported that Bill Gates wants to test a Covid-19 vaccine in Africa. The story was based on a tweet by President Cyril Ramaphosa that linked to an interview Trevor Noah conducted with Gates. Ramaphosa tweeted "The Gates Foundation has supported our health needs for many years. They have offered assistance with innovative mass-based testing kits and research. I spoke to Bill Gates and he commended the swift and decisive...

