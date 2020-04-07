Somalia: Southwest President Appoints Committee to End Tribal Clashes

The president of Southwest State Abdulaziz Hassan Mohamed [Lafta-Gareen], has appointed a peace committee to work the ending of clan clashes in Wanlaweyn town.

The Southwest state leader has vowed to bring the perpetrators of the violence to book.

Abdiasis Hassan Mohamed Lafta-Garen has directed the regional state security machinery to double efforts to put the situation back to control.

A statement from his office has revealed that a committee will be put in place to work towards resolving the difference between the warring parties.