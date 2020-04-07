Somalia: Former Galmudug Leader Arrives in Dhusamareb, Meets With His Successor

Former President of Galmudug State of Somalia Ahmed Duale Gelle Haaf arrived in Dhusamareb, the capital city of Galmudug on Monday.

The former state leader was welcomed by President-elect, Ahmed Ali Kariye alias Qor-Qor and other senior state officials, including members of the regional assembly and outgoing cabinet.

Speaking during a press briefing outside Dhusamareb where his convoy was welcomed, Ahmed Gele Haaf who appreciated the warm reception said he arrived in the state capital to make compromise based on the interest of the Galmudug administration.

"I call for peaceful, prosperous and united Galmudug state," Haaf said.

The former regional leader is scheduled to take part in the inauguration ceremony of his successor where he will hand over power.

Mr. Haaf who served the region as the second leader rejected the outcome of the polls, where Ahmed Ali Kariye was elected.

He later accepted the results saying he made a concession for the sake of peace.