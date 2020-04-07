Somalia: Somali PM Appoints Former Southwest Speaker As State Minister

Somali prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire has appointed Abdikadir Sharif Sheikhuna Maya, as the country's new State Minister of Commerce and Industries.

In a statement, Prime minister Khaire said Sheikhuna will be replacing Dahir Abdi Abdullahi, who has been serving the office for the last two years.

It is not yet clear the reason why Dahir sacked as he did not comment on the dismissal.

According to the statement, Sheikhuna will be assuming the office with the effect of the date of issuing the statement.

Sheikhuna, who was one of the regional lawmakers in Southwest state served the last parliament has been the assembly as the speaker since 2015 when he won the election.

He succeeded to hold presidential elections in late 2018. The election won by the incumbent leader of Southwest, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagaren.

After the state held Sheikhuna was replaced by Ali Saed Fiqi who previously served as Somalia's Ambassador to the EU.