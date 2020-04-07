Sudan: Govt to Appoint Staff in State Governing Bodies

6 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese federal government is to get authority to "at least add people to the governing bodies of states", Information Minister Feisal Mohamed Saleh told reporters in Khartoum yesterday.

The proposal to the government to make this possible must be seen against the backdrop of the delay in appointing civilian governors, which will happen only after an agreement has been reached at the peace talks in Juba.

Saleh explained that some executive directors and secretaries in the states were "a hindrance to the required change", and others "have remained in function for a long time". Also, there have been many complaints from various sectors in the states about executive directors in the localities, he said.

