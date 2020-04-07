South Africa: Waste Pickers Are Crying - Literally - for Work

opinion

Recycling reclaimers are now to be included in SA's Solidarity Response Fund to be provided with emergency food parcels during the lockdown, but they are still not permitted to work. Covid-19 has highlighted the urgency of rapidly moving forward with the integration of reclaimers who form an integral part of our municipal waste management systems.

In the past several days, the government has added street traders and several other categories of workers to the list of people who provide essential services and can continue to work during the lockdown.

Waste pickers who reclaim recyclables thrown away as trash were not included.

But, there is no doubt that reclaimers provide an essential service. This is because they are already an integral part of our essential municipal waste management systems.

As Steven Leeu, a street reclaimer and activist in Johannesburg's African Reclaimers Organisation (ARO) explained, "We are part of Pikitup. When we can't work, Pikitup needs to spend more money on trucks to get all of the waste, and with all of the recyclables going to the landfills they will fill up more quickly, which nobody wants."

Research by the CSIR backs up this point - it found that reclaimers save municipalities...