South Africa: State Violence Against the Poor Is Not the Solution

6 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Thapelo Mohapi

It is vital that the government immediately begins to include the organisations of the poor and the working class in all Covid-19 planning and implementation. If they don't do this, and continue to criminalise the poor, the result will be a huge breakdown in trust, and massive conflict.

An insert recently screened on SABC revealed an important reality about the Covid-19 outbreak. A journalist was interviewing residents of a shack settlement in Johannesburg about the pandemic. One of the men he spoke to said it was difficult to understand anything when your stomach is empty. He then asked the journalist for R20 to buy bread. The journalist, taken aback, replied that he was working. His interviewee, who usually makes his living selling scrap metal, replied that the journalist was very lucky to be working.

The reality is that for many people who make a living in the informal sector it will be impossible to survive the rest of the 21 days without being able to earn any money. It will also be impossible for people who share a one-roomed shack with six or seven others, and have no water, sanitation or refrigeration in their shack to stay at home for...

