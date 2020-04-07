South Africa: 'We've Got Your Back' - Mental Health Community Steps Up for Frontline Medics During Pandemic

For weeks, letters from South Africa's future have been coming from the battlefields of the coronavirus pandemic in the north. Medics there report a growing sense of foreboding as they get ready to go 'over the top' to protect the country through the contagion. The mental health community is mobilising its support for medics, in anticipation of the emotional overload that will come when the virus peaks.

On 2 April, a letter from South Africa's future arrived from the trenches of the coronavirus battle in New York, the epicentre of the pandemic in the United States.

"Our new reality is unreal," tweeted Dr Craig Spencer, director of Columbia University's Global Health in Emergency Medicine.

A veteran of the Ebola emergency response in Guinea in 2014, Spencer said there is "really no way to describe what we're seeing" in New York.

Each patient going into respiratory distress in their hospitals needs six to eight professionals: nurses, respiratory techs, ER doctors, anaesthetists; each needs an hour or more of treatment time.

"Back to back. All shifts... the mental exhaustion is only starting to set in... I worry about my colleagues. Every day, someone calls me crying. How long will they hold? How...