South Africa: 'We've Got Your Back' - Mental Health Community Steps Up for Frontline Medics During Pandemic

7 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Leonie Joubert

For weeks, letters from South Africa's future have been coming from the battlefields of the coronavirus pandemic in the north. Medics there report a growing sense of foreboding as they get ready to go 'over the top' to protect the country through the contagion. The mental health community is mobilising its support for medics, in anticipation of the emotional overload that will come when the virus peaks.

On 2 April, a letter from South Africa's future arrived from the trenches of the coronavirus battle in New York, the epicentre of the pandemic in the United States.

"Our new reality is unreal," tweeted Dr Craig Spencer, director of Columbia University's Global Health in Emergency Medicine.

A veteran of the Ebola emergency response in Guinea in 2014, Spencer said there is "really no way to describe what we're seeing" in New York.

Each patient going into respiratory distress in their hospitals needs six to eight professionals: nurses, respiratory techs, ER doctors, anaesthetists; each needs an hour or more of treatment time.

"Back to back. All shifts... the mental exhaustion is only starting to set in... I worry about my colleagues. Every day, someone calls me crying. How long will they hold? How...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Nigerian Govt Sparks Outrage in Asking China's Help with COVID-19
Nigerian Actress Funke Fined for Partying During Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.