Uganda: Locusts Cross to Teso, Lango and Acholi Regions

The new swarm of desert locusts that entered in Amudat on Saturday have now crossed to Teso, Acholi and Langi sub regions.

Mr John Lodungokol, a senior Agricultural officer in Amudat district said the locusts entered through West Kenya Pokot.

“This is the big swarm that we received on Saturday and they look young not yet yellow like the first batch that entered into the district three months ago,” he said.

Mr Lodungokol said the locusts estimated to be in millions covered the whole district forcing residents to bang Jerrycans and saucepans in a bid to scare them away.

“I think the method used by locals somehow helped because by the time the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) reached to spray, the locusts were confused they had not settled as they kept on flying through the same direction used by the previous locusts when they were entering the country two months ago, “ he said.

Mr Lodungokol added that the locusts upon being sprayed flew towards Teso region.

However, Mr Francis Kiyonga, the district LCV chairperson, faulted government especially the ministry of agriculture team for mismanaging the process of fighting locusts.

“The ministry knew the entry point of the first locusts and they allowed the locusts to enter into the country three times undisturbed, which created room for them to lay eggs,” he said.

The locusts have reportedly covered three districts in Teso region, namely; Katakwi, Amuria and Kumi.

Ms Christine Apolot, the district LCV chairperson of Kumi when contacted on Monday confirmed that the locusts had already covered several parts of the district. She said that areas such as Ometenga, Kanyumu have been invaded by the locusts but the situation is under control as the UPDF team is already on ground to spray the area.

“These locusts are totally different from the previous ones which were yellow in colour. These ones have some bit of purple and green and move in such a huge number,” she said.

Major John Mugisa, the UPDF third division spokesperson said they are working hard to ensure that the locusts do not cause any damage.