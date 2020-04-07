South Africa: Reserve Bank Warns of Historic Budget Deficit

7 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The South African Reserve Bank has released its bi-annual Monetary Policy Review. Among other things, it places the Covid-19 economic meltdown in some sobering historical context.

The SA Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Review (MPR), published on Monday (April 6) put the wartime measures of these lockdown times in some perspective. While focused on monetary policy, it had the following to say about the fiscal outlook:

"The Covid-19 shock will dramatically expand the 2020 budget deficit, simply by depriving the government of revenue. It will also require additional spending... The outlook is highly uncertain, but it is plausible the deficit will exceed 10% of GDP this year, rivalling historical records. The largest deficit in South African history is 11.6% of GDP in 1914; the next largest is 10.4% in 1940, which underlines the relevance of the war-time parallel invoked in some Covid-19 analysis."

That's right: the budget deficit, which in February was forecast at 6.8% of GDP for the current financial year, is seen reaching levels last seen during the first and second world wars.

And this wartime/depression event is coming off what the SARB calls "a lost decade" - a term that has been widely used to describe the Zuma...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

