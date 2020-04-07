Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers Terrorising Gokwe Businesses Arrested After Stealing $1m From 27 Shops

Five armed men who have been terrorising Gokwe business people and individuals since August last year have finally been apprehended by police after stealing cash and goods worth $1 million during their eight month robbery spree.

The gang has since appeared before Gokwe regional magistrate, Musaiona Shortgame, facing 12 counts of armed robbery.

They are; brothers Brighton, 23, and Brandon, 20; Chademana from Gweru, Obedience Gwisai, 20; from Torwood, Redcliff; Wiseman Watch, 22, and Luckmore Honye, 26, both of Simbi Park in Redcliff.

The court heard that the five stole valuables valued at $718 120 while property worth $311 000 was recovered.

"On the period extending from August 2019 to March 2020, the accused persons connived with their accomplices who are still at large and approached unsuspecting members of the public at their places of residence and business properties while armed with a firearm, machetes, iron bars, axes and sticks," Prosecutor Liberty Chimwaradze said.

"The accused would forcibly open the residential or business premises using their weapons to gain entry. Whilst inside, they would attack the occupants before robbing them their valuables," he told the court.

During their raids they stole cash, cell phones, clothes, groceries, airtime and laptops, amongst other valuables.

They also robbed 27 shops in Gokwe. In one of the robberies last October, the court heard how the accused persons, proceeded to Chicago Bar at Gokwe Centre and approached Rodwell Dzitiro who had parked his motor vehicle before hiring him on the pretext that they wanted to travel to Mapfungautsi Extension.

Along the way the gang members ordered their victim to stop before robbing him of his vehicle, 50 litres petrol and cash amounting to US$50, all valued at $31 679.

The gang members later dumped the vehicle at Bomba Business Centre where it was later recovered.

In another robbery this year in February, the robbers proceeded to Daniel Mujamba's house where they robbed him of a motor vehicle, cash amounting to 25 000 Rands, US$1500 and four cell phones, all valued at $175 600.

The accused persons then later dumped Mujamba's motor vehicle at Nkai Business Centre where it was later recovered.