Gambia: NDMA Donates Food Items, Sanitary Materials Worth D328, 750 to CRR

National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), last Thursday donated food items and sanitary materials worth 328, 750 dalasis to the Central River Region (CRR) Covid-19 Taskforce Committee.

The gesture includes 100 bags of rice; 100 gallons of cooking oil, hundred bags of 25kg rice and 80 buckets with each containing a set of sanitary materials.

The donation aims to address feeding challenges of people under quarantine, while the sanitary materials were meant to promote hygiene among the public.

Sanna Dahaba, executive director of NDMA described the gesture as paramount to helping the CRR officials to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

He advised the people of the region to put the donated materials into good use so as to benefit the masses if there is any hunger emergency.

Sheriff Abba Sanyang, governor of CRR expressed gratitude to the government through NDMA for the noble gesture, saying it will go a long way in assisting people who may encounter food insecurity as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

President Barrow has decreed a ban on all public gatherings such as weekly markets and a seven-day public emergency which is now being extended to forty-five days by the National Assembly. This has drastically affected the rural people who depend on markets to sell their products.

However, Governor Sanyang noted that many rural dwellers are in doubt as how to sustain their families in the future because these weekly markets are now closed but agreed that the gesture will help to address the food challenges of potential covid-19 victims.