Gambia: Gunjur Utd. Players Unwind After Coronavirus Outbreak Hampers 2nd Tier

Gunjur United players are currently relaxing after coronavirus outbreak in the country hampered the 2019-2020 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) second division league.

The second tier was suspended by the country's football governing body GFF after President Adama Barrow banned public gatherings due to covid-19 outbreak in The Gambia last month.

The Gunjur based-team players are currently doing their individual trainings to maintain their shape prior to the resumption of the league campaign.

They claimed 18 points in fourteen league matches with a game in hand against Serrekunda East Bi, who clinched 10 points.